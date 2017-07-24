Mary “Louise” Summers Harris Chapman, 80, of Hiddenite, passed away on July 24, 2017 after a lengthy illness.

Louise was born on January 24, 1937, in Iredell County, daughter of the late Nathan C. and Martha Pearl Shoemaker Summers. She was a homemaker and had worked in the restaurant industry.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Harris, Sr., in 1962; a son, Fred Harris, Jr.; and a daughter, Rhonda Harris Wooten.

Louise is survived by three sons, Allen, Timothy and Phillip Harris, all of Hiddenite; two daughters, Gail H. Passmore (Oliver) and Elizabeth Dawn Chapman Fox (Jeff), both of Taylorsville; a brother, Ray Summers (Jane) of Statesville; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

A private graveside service and burial will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 27, 2017, at Pisgah UMC Cemetery, Hill Farm Road, Stony Point, with Rev. Steve Dagenhart officiating.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the Chapman Family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.

Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family of Louise Summers Harris Chapman.