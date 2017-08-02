Annie Ruth Oliver Childers, 78, of Taylorsville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 2, 2017 surrounded by her loving family.

Annie was born on April 21, 1939, in Wilkes County, daughter of the late Rufus and Emma Oliver. As a young girl, she professed faith in the Lord Jesus Christ at Gordon Baptist Church, was baptized in the Moravian Falls pond, and remained faithful for life.

She graduated valedictorian from West Wilkes High School and attended Clevenger College, where she met Lynn Wade Childers, her husband of 59 years.

Annie, along with Wade, raised their six children according to Proverbs 22:6 – “Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” The calling of motherhood was a source of great joy and fulfillment.

During her children’s school years, she was often relied upon to substitute teach and to donate her time and talents for numerous school activities. Her love of children inspired her to teach Sunday School for more than 30 years and work as the after-school care director at Taylorsville Elementary School for 18 years.

She was a nurturer at heart and showed kindness to everyone she met, especially her 12 grandchildren. Annie joined her husband in the Gideon Ministry in 1981 and remained active for life holding various camp and state positions. She most recently served as the Taylorsville Camp President.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Bruce and Don Oliver.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Lynn Wade Childers of the home; children, Lynda Childers of the home, Janet Helms (Clay) of Monroe, Anita Hollar (Mark) of High Point, David Childers (LeAnna) of Huntersville, Barbara Boyles (Gregg) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Susan Garwood (Robert) of Taylorsville; a brother, Blaine Oliver (Wanda); and grandchildren, Laura and Rebekah Hollar, Anna and Ben Helms, Daniel, Thomas, Rachel, JoAnna, Samuel, James and Anna Claire Childers, and Emma Garwood.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 5, 2017, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., at Little River Baptist Church. Funeral service will be held on Sunday, August 6, 2017, at 2:00 p.m., at Little River Baptist Church, with Rev. Gary Jennings, Rev. Jeff Chapman, and Rev. Mark Hollar officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The Gideon’s International at PO Box 517, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.