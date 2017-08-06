Gene Craig Matlock, 76, of Kannapolis, passed away Sunday, August 6, 2017.

Mr. Matlock was born October 7, 1940, in Taylorsville, the son of the late James Dwight Matlock and Bera Keever Matlock. Mr. Matlock attended Hiddenite High School and received certificates from North Carolina State for Preventative Maintenance and the North Carolina Industrial Convention for Accident Prevention.

He worked as a maintenance supervisor for Galvin Industries and was a member of North Kannapolis Baptist Church. His hobbies included fixing anything that was broken, especially cars, watching racing and spending time with his family.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 57 years, Carolyn Matlock; two children, Randy Matlock (Shanna) of Landis, and Marty Matlock of Kannapolis; three grandchildren, Jessie Matlock, Brandi Fortson, and Spencer Matlock; a great-granddaughter, Lacey Fortson; a brother, Roger Matlock of Hiddenite; two sisters, Joy Steelman and Nancy Mecimore, both of Hiddenite; and nieces and nephews that will treasure his memory, Angie Steelman, Misty Pennell, Michelle Elder, Nelson Matlock, and Ricky Steelman.

Mr. Matlock was laid to rest on Thursday, August 10, 2017, at Whitley’s Funeral Home, in Kannapolis, with a number of friends and family by his side. Rev. Chris O’Guinn conducted the memorial service.

Memorials may be made to: North Kannapolis Baptist Church, 312 Locust St., Kannapolis, NC 28081.

Online condolences may be made at whitleysfuneralhome.com.