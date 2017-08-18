Pilot has forced landing in Vashti hay field, survives

A pilot that was operating a single-engine aircraft has made a forced landing in a field this week.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening, August 16, 2017.

The Times has received a report from the scene which stated the plane was very quiet as it approached the area of Hopewell Church Road and Sulphur Springs Road. A motorist was at the intersection and observed the plane touch briefly on a hill west of Sulphur Springs Road, bounced up, clipped a tobacco barn, touched down on the road surface, and then bounced along into the hay field owned by Harold Bebber, east of Sulphur Springs Road, adjacent to Hopewell Church Road.

A motorist and his passenger then rushed to the airplane to assist the occupant. They found the pilot unconscious and extricated him from the plane, which had very little damage. They placed him in the bed of their pickup until he regained consciousness. Authorities were then summoned. The pilot is believed to have suffered only minor injury.

It was observed at the scene that the extent of damage to the airplane was a visible dent in one wing and partially buckled landing gear.

A crew with Atlanta Air Recovery, of Griffin, GA, consisting of Caleb Stephens and Todd Thaxton, was on the scene Friday afternoon to dismantle the plane and transport it to Georgia.

The Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) lists the event as an “incident” and describes the plane as a 1977 Piper fixed wing single-engine aircraft.

Drake Enterprises, of Lincolnton, NC, is latest at the registered owner of the airplane.

Mr. Stephens added the plane is a Piper Lance.