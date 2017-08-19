Frances Miller Guilman, 80, of Jared Court, Hiddenite, passed away at her home on August 19, 2017 after a lengthy illness.

She was born April 17, 1937, in Haywood County, daughter of the late James and Ella Mae Miller. She was retired from Dayo Corporation.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Floyd Miller Jr. and Bob Guilman; two sons, James Miller and Gary Miller; and 10 brothers and sisters.

Those left to cherish her memory are two sons, Ronnie and Michael Miller of Hiddenite; two daughters, Debra Wells (James) and Jackie Hickman of Hiddenite; 12 grandchildren; numerous great-great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Annette Arrington.

Private service for family and friends will be held Wednesday, August 23, 2017, from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel, 158 Stony Point School Road, Stony Point. Rev. Arlie Roten and Rev. Danny Loudermilk will officiate. Private burial will follow in the Stony Point Cemetery.

The Guilman Family would like to thank Hospice of Iredell County for their care and compassion shown during Frances’ illness.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in memory of Frances to Iredell County Hospice, 2347 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the Guilman Family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.

Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family of Frances Miller Guilman.