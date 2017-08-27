Jerry Wayne Wallace, 56, of Corner Store Road, Taylorsville, passed away Sunday, August 27, 2017 at Catawba Regional Hospice.

Mr. Wallace was born March 29, 1961, in Rock Hill, South Carolina, the son of Nelzie Smith Wallace and the late James Milton Wallace.

He was of the Baptist faith. Jerry loved watching NASCAR, playing games, tinkering with small appliances, and cooking. He was soft spoken with a great sense of humor and a heart of gold.

Including his father, he was preceded in death by a son, Shane Wallace; and two brothers, James Edward Wallace and Tommy Timothy Wallace.

Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Nelzie Wallace of the home; three sisters, Linda Wallace Bebber and husband Ricky, Darlene Wallace Davis and husband Michael, and Tricia Bremer, all of Taylorsville; and a number of nieces and nephews.

No formal services at this time.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

