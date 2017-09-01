David Franklin Branson, 56, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 1, 2017.

He was born to the late Thomas William Branson and Beulah Hudson Branson, on July 10, 1961, in Forsyth County.

He was an avid hiker and loved hiking the Appalachian Trail, along with fishing. David also enjoyed playing his guitar and throwing darts in his free time. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp.

Along with his mother and father, he is also preceded in death by two nephews and one niece.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Steven Branson and wife Brooke; sisters, Linda McClain and husband George, Mary Cagle and husband Willie, and Sandra Whitestone and husband John; a brother, Thomas Branson; a number of nieces and nephews; and a lifetime friend, James Hall.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2017, at Alexander Funeral Service, at 1:00 p.m., with Rev. Gary Jennings officiating. Military Rites will be provided by DAV Post 84. Inurnment will be with the family.

In lieu of flowers, all donations may be made to Lots of Love Club and/or Appalachian Trail and Donserbandy.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.