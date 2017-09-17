Lucille Stikeleather Rufty, 86, of Stony Point, passed away September 17, 2017 at her residence.

Lucille was born April 29, 1931, in Iredell County, daughter of the late Leroy Dugan Stikeleather and Margaret Sue Burgess Stikeleather.

She was retired from the Alexander County School System, as a school bus driver for over 35 years, and was a talented seamstress, making beautiful wedding gowns and prom dresses for numerous people throughout the area. She was a member at Stony Point United Methodist Church.

Lucille is survived by her husband, Sammie “York” Rufty of the home; three children, Greg Rufty, Anita R. Nicholson (David “Pickle”), and Tim Rufty (Carolyn), all of Stony Point; five grandchildren, Michelle Holland (Shane) of Statesville, Kristie Harper (Chad) of Greensboro, Samantha Kohnle (Steve), Nichole Marlowe (Wesley), and Freddie Moose, all of Stony Point; and seven great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, September 20, 2017, at 2:00 p.m., at Stony Point UMC, 311 Ruritan Park Road, Stony Point. Rev. Donnie Durham will officiate. Burial will follow in the Stony Point Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m., prior to the service, in the multipurpose building of the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations of choice to: Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell, 2347 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625; Stony Point UMC, PO Box 120, Stony Point, NC 28678; or Alzheimer’s Association, 4600 Park Rd #250, Charlotte, NC 28209.

