Ruby Ellen Hammond, 72, of Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at her residence.

She was born on March 19, 1945, in Cecil County, Maryland, daughter of the late Vern and Lily Elliott Eldreth. She worked for Wal-Mart as a clerk and had also worked with her late husband as owner and operator of their own truck.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Debbie Seagrave of the home; and a son, Timothy Tobin.

There are no formal funeral arrangements at this time. Inurnment will be with the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.