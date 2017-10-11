Henry Lee Swink, 57, of Hall Dairy Road, Claremont, passed away Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at Catawba Memorial Hospital.

Mr. Swink was born May 31, 1960, in Catawba County, son of the late Guy Swink and Lillian Gaston Swink.

He had worked as a carpenter and farmer.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Lola Shew Swink; a daughter, Christie Swink of Claremont; a son, Ricky Shew of Claremont; and a sister, Doris Holbrooks of Newton.

The family will conduct a memorial service at Noon, Saturday, October 14, 2017, at Lakeside Church of God, in Denver. Rev. Jason Collins will officiate.

Memorials may be made to: Lakeside Church of God, PO Box 570, Denver, NC 28037.

