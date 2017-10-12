Phil Robertson, 69, of Taylorsville, passed away Thursday, October 12, 2017, at Gordon Hospice House, after a brief illness.

He was born, July 26, 1948, in Iredell County, son of the late Harlan R. Robertson and Alice Gilreath Robertson of Hiddenite. He served honorably in the United States Air Force.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by a son, Daniel Barnes and wife Josie of Shallotte; and a brother, Jack Robertson and wife Vanessa of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

A memorial service will be conducted at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, October 14, 2017, in the Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 169 Shady Grove Cemetery Rd., Hiddenite. Rev. Gary Lawrence will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, make a donation to your favorite charity.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the Robertson Family

