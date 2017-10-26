Synitha “Punkie” Hatfield Corley, 63, of Shady Oak Street, Taylorsville, passed away Thursday, October 26, 2017 at Valley Nursing Center.

Mrs. Corley was born June 23, 1954 in Columbia, South Carolina, the daughter of the late Ronald Hatfield and Arcola Beard Hatfield.

She had worked in textiles and also as a CNA and was a homemaker. She was of the Christian faith. Synitha loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and family. She was a loving and caring wife.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Eddie Corley of the home; a daughter, Beth Weaver and husband Brian of Taylorsville; a son, Kelly Beane and wife Jennifer of the Vashti Community; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Helen Faye Greene and husband Ira of Fleetwood.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Bill Orren will officiate.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

