Theresa Nancy Calabrese Georges, 91, of Taylorsville, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2017 at her residence.

She was born on August 6, 1926, in Salem, Massachusetts, daughter of the late Antino and Anna Bimbo Calabrese, and was the co-owner / operator for Littleton Hotel. Theresa was of the Catholic faith.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas Charles Georges; sister, Augi Bilo; and brother, Nicholas O’nelli.

Those left to cherish her memory include her three sons, John, Nicholas Jr. and James Georges.

There are no formal funeral arrangements planned at this time. The family will hold a Memorial Service in the Spring of 2018 in Salem, Massachusetts.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Catawba Hospice at 3975 Robinson Rd, Newton, NC 28658.

Alexander Funeral & Cremation Service is serving the Georges Family.

