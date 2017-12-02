Bernice Neal Teague, 82, of Statesville, formerly of Taylorsville, died December 2, 2017 at Jurney’s Assisted Living in Statesville.

She was born January 17, 1935 to Harry Anderson and Emma Joiner Neal. She was a member of Emerald Baptist Church in Taylorsville.

Mrs. Teague was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Sanford Van Teague; sister, Margaret Neal Cleary; brother, Randy Neal; and niece, Diane Cleary Wagoner.

Surviving are her niece, Sandra Ketchem and husband Raymond of Statesville; nephews, Rodney Neal of Lenoir, Ricky Cleary, Steven Cleary, Larry Cleary, and Neal Cleary, all of North Wilkesboro; and sister-in-law, Nan Neal of Mocksville.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 5, 2017, at Mountlawn Memorial Park, with Pastor Patricia M. Hellman officiating.

The family has requested no flowers. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625.

Miller Funeral Service in North Wilkesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

