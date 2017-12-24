Henry Lee Adams, 85, of Taylorsville, passed away after a lengthy illness on December 24, 2017 at his residence.

He was born July 13, 1932, daughter of the late Lindsey Lee and Queen Elizabeth Barnes Adams. Henry was retired from Broyhill Furniture after 50 years employment, and was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Taylorsville.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Jimmy Adams; a sister, Barbara Adams Rogers; two nephews, Todd Rogers and John Harris; three brothers-in-law, William Robinson, Jim Harris, and Glenn Harris; and a sister-in-law, Norma Harris.

Those left to cherish Henry’s memory include his wife, Louise Barnes Adams of the home; two sons, Henry Andrew “Andy” Adams and wife Sherry, and Phillip Lee Adams and wife Penny, all of Taylorsville; sisters, Ethel A. Robinson and Rachel A. Harris, both of Taylorsville; brother-in-law, Phil Rogers of Taylorsville; five grandchildren, Alison Adams of Taylorsville, Michael Mowbray of the home, Michelle Crowe, Amanda Holman and husband Curtis, and Alicia Millsaps, all of Taylorsville; two great-grandchildren, Dominic Crowe and J.D. Holman; and a great-grandchild due in 2018.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 6, 2018, at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, U.A.C., 323 First Ave., Taylorsville, with Rev. David Carver officiating. The family will receive friends in the church parish hall after the service.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the Adams Family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.

Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family of Henry Lee Adams.