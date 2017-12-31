Clarence Eugene Bolick, 91, passed away on Sunday, December 31, 2017, at Frye Regional Medical Center, in Hickory.

He was born on August 23, 1926, in Alexander County, the son of the late Walter Ester Bolick and Hattie Hall Bolick. He was a life-long member of Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church. Clarence proudly dedicated 52 years of service to The Catawba Paper Box.

Along with his parents and loving wife, Marcella Hart Bolick, Clarence was preceded in death by his brothers, Paul Bolick and Hugh Bolick; sisters, Ester Helton, Arlee Helton, Inez Bowman, and Ruth Price; and son-in-law, Glenn “Tim” Wike.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Janice Fox and husband Danny of Bethlehem, Denise Wike of Taylorsville, and Jessica Bumgarner and husband Allen of Claremont; grandchildren, Jody Fox (Susan), Steven Wike, Anita Wike, Micheal Bumgarner, and Nicholas Bumgarner (Kaitlyn); great-grandchildren, Christopher Fox, Jeremy Fox, and Landon Bumgarner; brother, J.R. Bolick; sisters, Margaret Bowman and Mary Mae Teague; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 4, 2018, at 4:00 p.m., at Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service, from 2:45 p.m. until 3:45 p.m., at Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church. Pastor Mike Stone will be officiating the service. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church, 9379 NC-127, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Hickory Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bolick Family.