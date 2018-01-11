Juvenile Crime Prevention Council seeks ways to help delinquent youth

State funds available in Alexander County

The Alexander County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council (JCPC) anticipates an allocation of $112,275 for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2018, and ending June 30, 2019, from the NC Department of Public Safety, Division of Juvenile Justice. The JCPC is requesting proposals for the upcoming fiscal year to serve delinquent and at-risk youth involved with Juvenile Court.

The use of these funds requires a 30% local match. Local public agencies, 501(c)(3) non-profit corporations, and local housing authorities are invited to submit applications.

New applicants are required to attend an Information Meeting on January 17, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. at the Alexander County Administration Building (downstairs meeting room) at 621 Liledoun Road in Taylorsville.

For more details, view the Request for Proposals on the Alexander County Government website at https://alexandercountync.gov/alexander-county-juvenile-crime-prevention-council-2018-2019-request-for-proposals/.