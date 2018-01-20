Doris Irene Gay, 85, of 2nd Avenue NW, Mountain Wood Apts., Taylorsville, passed away Saturday, January 20, 2018 at Valley Nursing Center.

Ms. Gay was born February 1, 1932, in Union County, daughter of the late Leonard Crowley and Lydia Mae Crump Crowley. She had worked for Tyson Food before retiring, and was of the Baptist faith.

Those left to cherish her memory include three daughters, Helen Losito of Moncks Corner, South Carolina, Mae Thomas of Monroe, and Bernice Carlson of Macon, Georgia; and a sister, Remerle Hinson of Mecklenburg.

No formal services are planned.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, Local Chapter, c/o Kendra Dyson, 57 Kendra Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.