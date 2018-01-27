ACHS Wrestlers place second to Indians in NWC Tourney

Four Cougar Grapplers claim top honors in Saturday meet

By D.N. PENNELL, Jr.

The Alexander Central Varsity Wrestling Team came up a little short in its quest for a Northwestern 3A/4A Wrestling Tourney title on Saturday afternoon, January 27, in Taylorsville.

Serving as the host team for the end-of-season championship event, ACHS had eight wrestlers advance to the finals in their respective weight classes. In the end, four Cougars had their hands raised in victory in championship bouts. Charlie Lee, Ethan Lewis, Christian Romero, and Marterion Howell earned league championship crowns for the host team from ACHS.

St. Stephens, which trailed ACHS entering the finals round, rallied from behind to win the team title with 191.5 team points. Alexander tallied 171 team points for second place, followed by McDowell (125.5), Freedom (101.5), Hickory (77), South Caldwell (47), West Caldwell (45), and Watauga (14).

Senior Charlie Lee finished 2-0 on the day and ran his conference record to 9-0 on the year in the 106-pound division. Lee defeated Saint freshman Dalin Milligan 7-2 in the championship bout of the 106 division.

At 160 pounds, Alexander Central senior Ethan Lewis cruised to a 2-0 finish and a league championship. Lewis, who is a returning state runner up from last season, record a pinfall win in 1:13 in his title match against McDowell’s Connor Good.

ACHS also posted a championship win in the 170 pound class when senior Christian Romero recorded a decision victory in the championship match. Romero, who finished 2-0 on the day, earned a 6-2 victory over Hickory’s Richie Benoit to secured his first-place finish.

Alexander Centrals final championship came at 220 pounds where Marterion Howell recorded a pinfall victory in just under two minutes in the division finale. Howell posted three pinfall victories on the day en route to his championship finish.

ACHS added four runner-up finishes to go with the four league titles. In back-to-back matches, Dylan Williams (126 pounds) and Alex Romero (132 pounds) came up short in their title bids. Williams lost to McDowell’s Tony McGee, while Romero was defeated by Saint standout Blake Baker.

Saint’s Salvador Gilvaja stopped Alexander’s Tevin Clark in the finals of the 195-pound class, while Freedom Patriot James Boyd slipped past Cougar heavyweight Isaac Chapman 5-2 in the 285-pound finale. Clark and Chapman finished the day with impressive 2-1 records for ACHS.

Senior Tanner Hoosier (113) was the ninth Cougar to earn a spot on the tourney medal stand with his third place finish in his division.

Following the tournament, Alexander Central Assistant Athletic Director Nathan Robinson presented the championship team trophy to Coach Billy Baker and the St. Stephens Indians. Robinson also presented the Most Outstanding Wrestler Award to the 152-pound from Hickory Chris Cohen. The NWC Coaches selected Cohen for the MOW award following his performance throughout the tournament.

Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Tournament Results for Alexander Central

106

Charlie Lee (9-0) placed 1st and scored 20.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Charlie Lee (Alexander Central) 9-0 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Charlie Lee (Alexander Central) 9-0 won by fall over Brandon Lindsay (Freedom) 4-5 (Fall 1:17)

1st Place Match – Charlie Lee (Alexander Central) 9-0 won by decision over Dalen Milligan (Saint Stephens) 7-2 (Dec 7-1)

113

Tanner Hoosier (7-2) placed 3rd and scored 14.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Tanner Hoosier (Alexander Central) 7-2 won by fall over Cameron Penley (Hickory) 3-6 (Fall 1:53)

Semifinal – Kaleb Queen (South Caldwell) 7-2 won by decision over Tanner Hoosier (Alexander Central) 7-2 (Dec 3-2)

Cons. Semi – Tanner Hoosier (Alexander Central) 7-2 won by fall over Alan Orozco (Saint Stephens) 0-7 (Fall 1:58)

3rd Place Match – Tanner Hoosier (Alexander Central) 7-2 won by decision over Toby Finn (McDowell) 6-4 (Dec 4-3)

120

Chase Treadway (5-4) placed 4th and scored 7.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Chase Treadway (Alexander Central) 5-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Graham Ormand (Saint Stephens) 5-3 won by decision over Chase Treadway (Alexander Central) 5-4 (Dec 4-3)

Cons. Semi – Chase Treadway (Alexander Central) 5-4 won by fall over Abby Phillips (South Caldwell) 1-6 (Fall 3:26)

3rd Place Match – Alldyn Conley (McDowell) 5-3 won by fall over Chase Treadway (Alexander Central) 5-4 (Fall 1:54)

126

Dylan Williams (7-2) placed 2nd and scored 14.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Dylan Williams (Alexander Central) 7-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Dylan Williams (Alexander Central) 7-2 won by decision over Isaac Leon (Saint Stephens) 6-2 (Dec 11-4)

1st Place Match – Toney McGee (McDowell) 9-0 won by tech fall over Dylan Williams (Alexander Central) 7-2 (TF-1.5 2:30 (19-3))

132

Alex Romero (6-3) placed 2nd and scored 14.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Alex Romero (Alexander Central) 6-3 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Alex Romero (Alexander Central) 6-3 won by decision over Dante Quitman (McDowell) 7-3 (Dec 5-1)

1st Place Match – Blake Baker (Saint Stephens) 9-0 won by fall over Alex Romero (Alexander Central) 6-3 (Fall 3:37)

138

Chase Warren (4-5) placed 4th and scored 4.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Chase Warren (Alexander Central) 4-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Benjamin Dula (Freedom) 7-2 won by decision over Chase Warren (Alexander Central) 4-5 (Dec 6-2)

Cons. Semi – Chase Warren (Alexander Central) 4-5 received a bye () (Bye)

3rd Place Match – Daniel Maynor (McDowell) 4-5 won by forfeit over Chase Warren (Alexander Central) 4-5 (For.)

160

Ethan Lewis (8-1) placed 1st and scored 22.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Ethan Lewis (Alexander Central) 8-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Ethan Lewis (Alexander Central) 8-1 won by fall over Cody Baker (West Caldwell) 5-4 (Fall 1:37)

1st Place Match – Ethan Lewis (Alexander Central) 8-1 won by fall over Conner Good (McDowell) 6-3 (Fall 1:13)

170

Christian Romero (7-2) placed 1st and scored 18.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Christian Romero (Alexander Central) 7-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Christian Romero (Alexander Central) 7-2 won by decision over Jordan Bolling (Saint Stephens) 9-2 (Dec 2-1)

1st Place Match – Christian Romero (Alexander Central) 7-2 won by decision over Richie Benoit (Hickory) 6-2 (Dec 5-2)

182

Taylor Dalton (2-5) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Taylor Dalton (Alexander Central) 2-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Dakota Metcalf (Saint Stephens) 10-0 won by decision over Taylor Dalton (Alexander Central) 2-5 (Dec 10-3)

Cons. Semi – Jordan Bentley (South Caldwell) 3-5 won by decision over Taylor Dalton (Alexander Central) 2-5 (Dec 6-2)

195

Tevin Clark (7-2) placed 2nd and scored 18.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Tevin Clark (Alexander Central) 7-2 won by fall over Justin Chester (South Caldwell) 1-6 (Fall 1:47)

Semifinal – Tevin Clark (Alexander Central) 7-2 won by fall over Malcom Eley (Hickory) 7-3 (Fall 5:03)

1st Place Match – Salvador Gilvaja (Saint Stephens) 9-0 won by fall over Tevin Clark (Alexander Central) 7-2 (Fall 1:46)

220

Marterion Howell (8-0) placed 1st and scored 24.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Marterion Howell (Alexander Central) 8-0 won by fall over Ben Oakes (Watauga) 5-5 (Fall 0:50)

Semifinal – Marterion Howell (Alexander Central) 8-0 won by fall over Steven Warren (South Caldwell) 4-5 (Fall 1:04)

1st Place Match – Marterion Howell (Alexander Central) 8-0 won by fall over Justin Beltran (Saint Stephens) 8-1 (Fall 1:59)

285

Isaac Chapman (7-3) placed 2nd and scored 16.00 team points.