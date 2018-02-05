Deborah Gail Stevenson Usry, 65, of Hickory, passed away Monday, February 5, 2018 at Catawba Regional Hospice.

Ms. Usry was born December 3, 1952, in Davidson County, the daughter of Virginia Fox Stevenson of Titusville, Florida, and Rev. J.E. Earwood of Norfolk, Virginia.

She was a gemologist, who worked in mines, and also had worked at Alexander County Hospital and Deitz-Taylor Jewelry store in Hickory. She was a member of Linney’s Grove Baptist Church, where she grew up singing in church and took lessons form Mrs. Phyllis Smith. Her talents were singing, playing piano, guitar, composing her music, writing poems, and making jewelry from the stones she mined. Her faith in God was very strong in her Christian belief. She was a loving mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her adopted father, Tony Charles Stevenson, and a brother, Charles Stevenson.

In addition to her parents, those left to cherish her memory include two daughters, Alanna Little Gregory and husband Scott of Hildebran, and their children, Alyssa Hart of Lenoir and Devin Little of Raleigh, and Aleesha Graves Melton and husband Terry of Taylorsville, and their children, Skyla, Easton and Dakota Melton, all of Taylorsville; great-grandchild, Zoey Marie Booth of Lenoir; two sisters, Crystal Townsend and husband Steve of Titusville, Florida, and Kandy Southerland and husband Rick of Lindale, Texas; a brother, Andrew Stevenson and wife Jennifer of Titusville, Florida; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that she loved dearly.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. But the family did celebrate her life on January 27, 2018, at the Hospice House, where her family and friends gathered in her honor while she was still living.

