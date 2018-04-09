Betty Shook James, 82, of Little Egypt, Taylorsville, passed away Monday, April 9, 2018 at Carolina Medical Center.

Ms. James was born January 17, 1936, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Francis “F.E.” Shook and Mary Lou Bebber Shook.

She had worked in Environmental Services and was a faithful member of Life of Victory Full Gospel Church. She loved spending time with her family, they were her life.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert James; a sister, Will Carrigan; a brother, James Shook; and two brothers-in-law, Devon Carrigan, Pastor David Sipe.

Those family members left to cherish her memory include a son, Kim James and wife Judy of Taylorsville; three grandchildren, Jeremy James, and Angie Clark and husband Randall, all of Taylorsville, and Todd Isenhour and wife Sylvia of Catawba County; five great-grandchildren, Colton James, Sydney James, Leah Clark, Adam Clark, and Luke Isenhour; two sisters, Hilda Sipe, and Kathy Smith and husband Gale, all of Taylorsville; and a sister-in-law, Lynne Shook.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, April 13, 2018 at Life of Victory Full Gospel Church. Pastor Timothy Sipe and Pastor Darren Pennell will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to: Life of Victory Full Gospel Church, 622 Sipe Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the James Family.