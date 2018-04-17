Work will reduce lanes on N.C. 127 starting April 22

Bridge maintenance scheduled at night

N.C. Department of Transportation crews will reduce lanes on N.C. 127 over Lake Hickory between Catawba and Alexander counties for bridge maintenance beginning Sunday, April 22, weather permitting.

Crews will remove and replace existing bridge joints.

To minimize travel impacts, work will take place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for up to three weeks, depending on weather conditions. And traffic will be flagged across the bridge one direction at a time.

Transportation officials remind motorists to drive safely, obey all posted speed limits and work-zone postings.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on Twitter.