Regina Lynn Hall Matthews, 58, of the Bethlehem Community passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 29, 2018, at her residence.

She was born in Catawba County January 16, 1960, the daughter of the late Robert Arthur and Betty May Hall. During her career, she worked as the Site Manager at the Alexander County Solid Waste in Bethlehem. Regina was a member of Bethlehem Church of God and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed crafts, going to yard sales, and taking trips to the beach. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Noah Alan Matthews.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 39 years Terry Alan Matthews of the home; sons Billy Joe Phillips (Heather) of Hudson and Christopher Alan Matthews (Kim) of Taylorsville; grandchildren, Egan and Valyn Phillips, Elijah Matthews, and Nathan, Sarah, and Kailey Handy; brother, Ken Wesley Hall (Jodie); three nephews; and special friend, Jeanene Ashe and aunt, Rachel May Hollar.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, from 2:00 – 3:30 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Service. The service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 3:30 p.m. with .Rev. Stewart Lankford officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Church of God Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to http://www.alexfuneralservice.com.