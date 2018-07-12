Brenda Bentley Barnette, 67, of 7th Street NW, Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, July 12, 2018 at Westwood Hills in Wilkesboro.

Mrs. Barnette was born November 1, 1950, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late David Herman Bentley and Anna Bell Deal Bentley.

She had worked in the furniture industry and was a lifelong member of Salem Lutheran Church. She was in the church ladies circle and sang in the choir. She loved to cook, and loved her family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Keith Barnette; and a son-in-law, Richard Lee Sumpter.

Those left to cherish her memory include two daughters, Arnetta Sumpter and Argena Barnette and fiancé Joey Sweet, all of Taylorsville; a son, Billy Adams and wife Jennifer of Taylorsville; five grandchildren, Taylor Sumpter and fiancé Evan Elder, Anna Sumpter, Jessica Sumpter, William Adams, and Jackson Adams; and great-grandchildren, Riley Moose, Paislee Elder, Maelynn Sumpter, and Calli Adams.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, July 15, 2018 at Salem Lutheran Church. Rev. Gavin Mize will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to: Salem Lutheran Church, 4005 NC Hwy 16 North, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Barnette Family.