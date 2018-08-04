William “Billy” Boyd Adams II, 65, of Hiddenite, graduated to the church triumphantly on Saturday, August 4, 2018, after a long, hard fought battle with extended illnesses.

Mr. Adams was born June 23, 1953, in Alexander County, the son of the late William Boyd Adams and Ann Marshall Adams.

Billy was a retired grading contractor, who did construction work throughout the Southeastern US. He spent his life doing what he loved, playing in the dirt, as he helped build roads, schools and communities wherever he could. He had a passion for mining and loved digging for minerals in his spare time.

Billy’s kind heart, kindred spirit, and generosity will be remembered by all who knew him. His love for his family and friends was immeasurable.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his loving wife of 37 years, Lisa Kaye Adams; a daughter, Grace Ann Millaway and husband Steve of Key West, Florida; a son, Christopher Adams of Asheville; two sisters, Judy Adams Hawley and husband David of Boone, and Barbara Ann Mullis and husband Tony of Denton; and grandpuppies, Auggie and Lucy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at First United Methodist Church. Rev. Joel Simpson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hiddenite Cemetery, reception to follow in the church fellowship hall. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In addition to flowers, memorials may be made to: Adams Funeral Home for final expenses, PO Box 937, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

