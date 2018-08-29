Rufus Judone Golightly, Jr., 65, of Taylorsville, died on Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

He was born on April 24, 1953, in Alabama, the son of the late Olivia Mae Patton Golightly. During his career, Rufus worked for Tyson in Wilkesboro and Volex in Conover. He honorably served our country in the US Navy. Rufus attended Smith Grove Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his life include his wife of 24 years, Vanessa Ann Millsaps Golightly; four sons, Rufus Golightly, III, Lamont Golightly, Bruce Lee Boydie, and Ty Walker; daughter, Nickie Allen; three brothers, Cleveland Griffin, Johnson Manassa, and Cedrice Manassa; and a sister, April Patton.

A wake for Rufus will be held on Saturday, September 8, 2018 from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Service. A memorial service to celebrate his life will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. William Little officiating. Inurnment will be with the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.