LaKoda Alexander House, infant son of Lee House Pridgen, passed away on Monday, September 10, 2018, at Caldwell Memorial Hospital. Along with his mother, he is survived by his brother, Niko; grandparents Wilbur and Ivey Tyndall of Taylorsville; and numerous aunts and uncles.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held for family and friends at a later date.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to http://www.alexfuneralservice.com/