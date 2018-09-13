Lura Whittington Bartlett, age 96, originally from Charlotte, but made her home in Mooresville passed away on Thursday, September 13, 2018. Born on March 21, 1922, the daughter of the late Grover and Lillie Whittington. She thought it was a privilege to be able to stay at home and take care of her family and grandboys. Lura always had a story to tell and could make you laugh. She was a Seventh-day Adventist and enjoyed reading and writing, especially poems. Lura also loved to go outside and play ball with her grandkids and never missed a game. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Harold Bartlett; daughter Betty Abernethy; six sisters; and one brother.

She is survived by a daughter Brenda Furr (Mike); two grandsons Shane Abernethy (Lisa) and Timothy Furr; and great-grandsons Timothy Furr, Jr., Nicolas Furr, Destin Wright, and Gunner Abernethy.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at 2:00 pm at Sunset Memory Gardens at 8901 Lawyers Rd; Mint Hill, NC 28227. Memorials may be sent to an organization of your choice.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

