Mary Wyatt Webb, 88, of York Road, Stony Point, passed away on Wednesday, September 19, 2018, at her residence.

Mrs. Webb was born August 8, 1930, in Haywood County, the daughter of the late James Robert Wyatt and Rhoda Conard Wyatt.

She had worked in housekeeping and was of the Baptist faith. She loved and cared for her family.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by: her husbands, Reeves Webb and Robert Slagle; 19 brothers and sisters.

Those left to cherish her memory include: three daughters, Kathy Owenby and husband, Eddie, Patricia Branch, Ronda Webb; a son, Raymond Webb; seven grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; a sister, Flora Nations.

Services will be held in Waynesville, NC.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com. Adams Funeral Home and cremation services is handling the local arrangements and Wells Funeral Home is handling the arrangements in Waynesville, NC.