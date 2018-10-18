East Alexander tops West in NWC Tourney Final

By D.N. PENNELL, Jr.

The NW Middle School Soccer Tournament Championship match was an all-Alexander County affair on Wednesday, October 17, when West Alexander hosted East Alexander in the title match in Bethlehem.

In a defensive battle, East Alexander edged West to claim the tourney title and wrap up a clean sweep for the Alexander County Schools. West Alexander captured the regular season title and was the event’s top seed.

In Wednesday’s finale, East’s Jony Gutierrez scored the lone goal of the match in a 1-0 Falcon win. Corey Lawson recorded the assist for East. In the net, Falcon keeper Branson Lowe notched the shutout win.