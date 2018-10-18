October 18, 2018

East Alexander tops West in NWC Tourney Final

East Alexander Middle School captured the NW Tourney Title in Boys Soccer on October 17. (@2018 Team Hajer Photo)

By D.N. PENNELL, Jr.

Jony Gutierrez scored the match’s lone goal in East’s win

The NW Middle School Soccer Tournament Championship match was an all-Alexander County affair on Wednesday, October 17, when West Alexander hosted East Alexander in the title match in Bethlehem.

In a defensive battle, East Alexander edged West to claim the tourney title and wrap up a clean sweep for the Alexander County Schools. West Alexander captured the regular season title and was the event’s top seed.

In Wednesday’s finale, East’s Jony Gutierrez scored the lone goal of the match in a 1-0 Falcon win. Corey Lawson recorded the assist for East. In the net, Falcon keeper Branson Lowe notched the shutout win.

West Alexander was the tourney’s top seed after claiming the NW Middle School Regular Season Championship. (Terry Hefner photo)

