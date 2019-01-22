Thomas “Tom” Porter Harrington, 85, of Claremont, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on January 22, 2019 following an extended battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP).

Tom was born September 11, 1933, in Alexander County, to the late Thomas Huston Harrington and Mary Porter Burke.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by siblings, Linda, James David (J.D.), and Luke.

Tom served in the United States Air Force and later retired from AT&T after 37 rewarding years in telecommunications. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, serving as “Mr. Fix It” for anyone in need, volunteering at his church, and remembering the good old days with family and friends.

Tom is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, JoAnn Lackey Harrington of their home; son, Gary T. Harrington of Warrenton, Virginia; son, Benjamin P. Harrington and wife Carole of High Point; and daughter, Janna H. Chilton and husband Tanner of Conover. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren and his sister, Louise H. Isenhour.

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, January 26, at 2:00 p.m., at The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 750 W. 13th Street, Newton, with Father Perrin Radley officiating. Following the service, family will receive friends during a reception at the church. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Tom’s life.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to “Cure PSP” by mail at Cure PSP, 1216 Broadway, New York, NY 10001 or online at www.psp.org.

Tom’s family would like to express gratitude to their church family, the Veterans Administration, and Hospice.

Condolences may be sent to the Harrington Family at www.willisreynoldsfh.com.

