Stewart Brown named Big 10 Freshman of the Week

Former Cougar honored for gymnastics effort

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa freshman gymnast Stewart Brown was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday. It is the first weekly honor of Brown’s career.

The Taylorsville, North Carolina, native placed third on vault (14.050) and parallel bars (13.800) against third-ranked Michigan last week. His podium finishes helped the No. 10 Hawkeyes post a season-high team score (408.250) to upset the nationally-ranked Wolverines in Ann Arbor.

Brown is the second Iowa gymnast to garner Freshman of the Week accolades this season. Evan Davis earned the honor on Feb. 19.

The Hawkeyes return to Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, hosting Ohio State at 12 p.m. (CT). Iowa’s three seniors will be honored after the meet.