Walter Stephen Lackey, 77, of Taylorsville, passed away Tuesday evening, March 26, 2019 in Valley Nursing Center.

Born June 11, 1941 to the late Earl and Emma Lee Lackey, he was owner of Catawba Welding. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed scuba diving. He was a licensed pilot and loved to fly.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Lackey.

He is survived by three sons, Jeff Lackey and wife Donna, Doug Lackey and wife Lisa, and Mark Lackey and fiancée Tereasa Propst, all of Taylorsville; grandchildren who will remember him, Trent Lackey, Josh Lackey, Tiffanie Lackey, Kristen Lackey, Shania Pope, Justin Pope, Dalton Lackey, and Dakota Lackey; and great-grandchildren, Lia Hawthorn and Jackson Setzer.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 2:00-3:00 p.m. at Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service, with services at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Linney’s Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.