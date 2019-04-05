Donovan F. Fulton, 63, of Little Spring Road, Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Frye Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Fulton was born September 9, 1955 in Pulaski County, Arkansas, the son of the late Edward Franklin Fulton and Lilly Avanor Jones Fulton. He had worked installing fire alarms and security systems and was of the Christian faith.

Those left to cherish his memory include three sons, Jason Donovan Fulton of Arkansas, Ronel Jason Alling of Gastonia, and Shawn Patrick Alling of Charlotte; and two sisters, Lawanna Alice Farris and Elizabeth Anna Harris, both of Arkansas.

The family will conduct a memorial service at a later date.

