Walter Leon Hefner, 85, of Rink Dam Road, Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Frye Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Hefner was born May 31, 1933, in Catawba County, the son of the late Lonnie Hefner and Donna Turner Hefner.

He was a US Army veteran and a member of Friendship Lutheran Church. He had worked installing sheet metal. He was an avid gardener and loved to spend time with his family.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Leona Hefner Hefner, and numerous brothers and sisters.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his daughter, Tamara Cannon of Taylorsville; two grandsons, Bradley Barger and Nathan Cannon, both of Taylorsville; and two special nieces, Sharon and Arlene.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Friendship Lutheran Church. Pastor Greg Yeager will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military honors accorded by DAV Chapter 84 of Taylorsville and Chapter 6 of Hudson. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Hefner Family.