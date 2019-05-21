Randy Levon Hefner went home to be with Jesus on May 21, 2019, he was a master of all trades. He worked in furniture 28 years, and the last 15 years he was a machinist and welder.

You never saw him without a smile on his face. He was always lending a hand or helping any way he could. He was never more than a phone call away for his three daughters and grandchildren, who were the sparkle in his striking blue eyes, along with his beloved wife.

He grew up an active member of Friendship Lutheran Church and more recently an avid member of Crosspoint Church, where he more often than not carried in a bag of Bojangles for his grandchildren.

Randy was preceded in death by both parents, Nancy Louise Fox Hefner and Ruel Levon Hefner; father-in-law, JD “Honey” Harrington; and a grandson, Tyler Chwast.

Those left to cherish the memories of Randy include his wife of 43 years, Cynthia “Cindy” Harrington Hefner; three daughters, Sommer (John) Mcdill, Heidi (David) Collins, and Tabatha (Andy) Hefner; five grandchildren, Daisy Chwast, Leanna, Chesney and Luke Collins, and CJ Mcdill; mother-in-law, Lula Bell Harrington; sisters-in-law, Lisa Harrington and Patti (Terry) Barr; nieces and nephews, Joshua (Christy) Harrington, Ashley Harrington, Jason (Heather) Barr, Emily (Chris) Atwood, Jamie (Mike) Deal, and Joy (Nathan) Morrison and families; a special aunt, Doris Bowman; and his buddies and friends at the Coffee House.

Visitation will be at Friendship Lutheran Church on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. Funeral service will be Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Point Park in Bethlehem.

Special thanks to Alexander Hospice and SECU Family House Winston-Salem.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Alexander Funeral Service and Cremation.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

