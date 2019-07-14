Mrs. Clydie Goforth Rector, age 75, of Millersville Road, Taylorsville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at her residence.

Clydie was born January 31, 1944 in Catawba County, the daughter of the late Clyde William Goforth and Betty Lowe Goforth.

She had worked in office accounting and was a member of Millersville Baptist Church and was treasurer for many years. She loved her garden and flowers; she was always working in them. She enjoyed and loved her family, especially the grandkids, and loved the beach. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. Her dogs were one of the joys of her life.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by: her husband, Hayden Alvin Rector; a son, Darren Alvin Rector.

Those left to cherish her memory include: a daughter, Sharon Rector Anderson and husband, Robby, of Taylorsville; a son, Rodney Franklin Rector and wife, Cathy Sharpe Rector, of Taylorsville; two grandsons, Levi Justin Rector and Baydin Riley Anderson; a sister, Sue Goforth Owings and husband, Eugene, of North Wilkesboro; a very dear cousin, Trudy Wike and husband, Wendell.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Millersville Baptist Church. Rev. Bill Orren will officiate. Burial will follow at Concord Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Pallbearers include: Bradley Owens, Tim Owens, William Harding, Terry Lackey, Zach Latham and J. D. Latham.

Memorials may be made to: Millersville Christian Academy, 130 Millersville Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and cremation services is honored to be serving the Rector Family.