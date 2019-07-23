Ruthy Jean Cline Roop, 64, of Taylorsville, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 after a lengthy illness at Frye Regional Medical Center.

She was born on December 21, 1954, the daughter of the late John Kelsie and Ruth Goble Cline. During her career, Ruthy worked as a shipping clerk for Hickory Springs. She attended Smyrna Baptist Church and had a special love for her family, especially her grandchildren. Ruthy also enjoyed going to the flea market, yard sales, taking pictures, cooking, and watching NASCAR.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her nephew, Gary VanOrden.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 47 years, Larry Gene Roop; daughters, Jeannie Roop Teeters, and Anita Roop and special friend Roger; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Johnny Cline and special friend Tammy, and Kevin Cline; sisters, Diane Davidson and husband Dale, Rose VanOrden and husband Jerry, Gloria Benfield and husband Steve, and Tina Cline and special friend Bruce; uncle, Charles Goble; aunt, Charlene Goble; special friend, Debbie Passmore; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Service. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Smyrna Baptist Church with Rev. Bill Orren officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers are Paul Roop, Dalton Benfield, Johnny Cline, and Beau, Dawson and Brian Davidson.

Memorials may be sent to American Heart Association at 128 S Tryon St #1588, Charlotte, NC 28202; or the American Liver Foundation at 1000 Blythe Ave, Charlotte, NC 28227.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.