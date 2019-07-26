Faye Kerley Carrigan, 90, of US Hwy 64-90 West, Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at her residence.

Faye was born January 25, 1929, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Herman Kerley and Dico Daniels Kerley. She had worked as a supervisor for Carolina Glove, where she was employed for 60 plus years before retiring.

She was a life-long member of Mt. Herman Baptist Church, where she played the piano and was very involved with whatever was happening at church. She loved the Lord and her family and reading the Bible. She always kept a daily journal of whatever happened that day.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn David Carrigan; a son, Danny Ray Carrigan; a sister, Nell Rose Stafford; a niece, Linda Dean Stafford; and a special friend, Wyatt Kerley.

Those left to cherish her memory include a son, Jerry Lee Carrigan of Taylorsville; grandchildren, Vanessa Harris of Taylorsville, and Nick Carrigan and special friend Julia Godfrey; great-grandchildren, Abbey Harris, Bailey Harris, Chloe Harris, Matthew Carrigan, and Katie Carrigan; and special fur baby, Bella.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Mt. Herman Baptist Church. Rev. Paul Schronce will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:30-4 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to: Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

