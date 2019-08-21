Billy “Bill” Charles Lawrence, 82, of Statesville, passed away at his home, surrounded by family and friends, on August 21, 2019.

Born to the late Charles and Emma Quick Lawrence, Bill was a member of Linneys Grove Baptist Church, where he served as choir director. Bill started his career by building churches in the Missouri and Kansas area. Working for Butler Construction, alongside his wife, Helen, he worked for the US Government, on the Pentagon, prior to 911, then went on to build Air Alert Shelters that held B2 Stealth Bombers.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by four brothers, Dallas “Boone,” Ferris, Dennis and Francis Lawrence; and five sisters, Louise Allen, Opal Ware, Wilma Armstrong, Jane Westerfield, and Dot Schick.

Those left to cherish the memory of Mr. Lawrence include his wife of 28 years, Helen Hayes Lawrence; daughters, Lori Lawrence of Statesville, and Lisa Barringer of Monroe; stepson, Kevin Souther and wife Kimberly of Statesville; grandchildren, Bryant Ferrell and wife Cathy, Alexis Ferrell, Paige Teasley and husband Blake, Claire Barringer, and Jake Barringer; step-grandchildren, Kyle and Cammie Souther; a sister, Paulette McMurtree; along with many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Linneys Grove Baptist Church on Sunday, August 25, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m., with the funeral service following at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Linneys Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Gary Lawrence and Rev. William Weese will be officiating.

Pallbearers will be: Jeremiah Layfield, Blake Teasley, Jake Barringer, Kevin Osborne, Eric Bustle, Dean Denham, Author Duncan, and Kevin Souther.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Habitat for Humanity of Iredell Co., 1885 E. Broad Street, Statesville, NC 28625; Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell Co., 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625; or Linneys Grove Baptist Church for Gideon Bibles at Linneys Grove Church, 6160 Sulphur Springs Rd., Hiddenite, NC 28636.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

