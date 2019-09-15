Davie Lynn Little, 62, of Taylorsville, began his eternal walk with Jesus on September 15, 2019.

Born to the late Solon Alexander and Eula Mae Shoemaker, Davie graduated high school in 1977 from Laurel County High School in Kentucky, was a faithful member of East Taylorsville Baptist Church, and will always be remembered for his love of his church, his family, but most of all his love for his savior Jesus Christ, whom he witnessed for wherever he went.

He enjoyed regularly attending the Charlotte Auto Show, vintage cars, riding motorcycles on trips with his family and friends from Pennsylvania to the NC Outer Banks, cross country to California, working on projects with the Baptist Men’s group from church, and spending time with his family. He was a fixture in the church choir and loved his dogs, Mia and Emma. Davie was employed for 37 years at Freightliner Manufacturing as a painter.

In addition to his parents, Davie was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Haslin and Bessie Little; maternal grandparents, Eskell and Mossie Shoemaker; and his “favorite” uncle, Bob Little.

Those left to cherish the many memories of Davie include his wife of 39 years, Virginia; a son, Josh and wife Patty of Charlotte; a daughter, Jenny and wife Kerri Keever of Conover; a sister, Pat Capps and husband Steve of Mt. Holly; three grandchildren, David Thomas, Lucy Jane and Henry Alexander Little; one grandchild due to be born September 18, 2019; and a nephew, Hunter Capps.

Visitation for Davie will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at East Taylorsville Baptist Church, from 1:30 p.m. until 3:15 p.m., with the funeral service following at 3:30 p.m. Rev. Jamie Steele and Rev. Gary Jennings will be officiating. Burial will be in the Liledoun Baptist Church Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

