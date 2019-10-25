Dustin Allen Hollis, 26, of Hiddenite, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 as a result of a tragic accident.

Born to Charles and Donna Hughes Hollis on November 11, 1992, Dustin served with the US Marine Corp, was a driver for Zenith Furniture, and attended Freedom Baptist Church.

Dustin’s interests included motorcycles and anything automotive. He enjoyed hunting and being outdoors, but his passion laid in being a father to his two children and being a member of Six Keepers “VMC” Veterans Motorcycle Club.

Dustin was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Charles Clifford Hollis, and maternal grandfather, Arnold Banks.

Those left to cherish the memories of Dustin include his wife, Mercedes Treadaway Hollis; two children, Dixie and Raylan Hollis, all of the home; father, Charles Faron, and mother, Donna Hughes Hollis of Lenoir; father and mother-in-law, Bradley and Heather Treadaway of Hiddenite; a brother, Charles Dillon Hollis of Lenoir; a step-sister, Sylvia Crain of Marion; two brothers-in-law, Brad and Brandon Treadaway; along with a number of nieces and nephews; and a special aunt, Belinda Brown of Granite Falls.

Visitation for Dustin will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Alexander Funeral Service from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m., with the memorial service following at 3:00 p.m. Rev. Donald Dula will be officiating.

Pallbearers include: Brandon Treadaway, Brad Treadaway, Dillon Hollis, Joel “Sasquatch,” Micheal “Duce,” and Jimmy “Mushroom.”

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be given to “VMC” at 2014 1st Ave. SW, Hickory, NC 28602; or to Dustin Hollis Memorial Fund, c/o Alexander Funeral Service, PO Box 40, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.