Rodney Dennis White, 49, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory.

Born December 14, 1969, in Valdese, he was the son of Dennis Alvin White and the late Patricia McDuffie White.

Rodney was employed by Technibilt in Newton as an Engineering Technician, but his true sense of enjoyment was spending time with and loving his family.

In addition to his father, Dennis, Rodney is survived by his wife, Crystal Laws White of the home; children, Stephanie “Bren” White and Rodney “Colton” White, both of Hickory; brother, Christopher L. White and wife Laurie L. White of Matthews; nieces, Courtney Brittain and husband Cody of Hickory, and Anna Kate White of Matthews; nephew, George White of Matthews; great-nieces, Lillian and Layla Brittain; and a great-nephew, Cashton Brittain, all of Hickory.

The funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Corinth Reformed Church with Rev. Paul Cummings officiating. Burial will follow at Temple Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Granite Falls. The family will receive friends prior to the service, from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m., at the church.

Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Rodney Dennis White and on-line condolences may be left for the family at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.