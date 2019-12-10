Deadly shooting reported in Stony Point

UPDATE: Dec. 10, 8:51 p.m.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a deadly shooting which was reported to authorities on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at 711 Spring Pointe Drive, off Johnny Martin Lane in Stony Point.

Sheriff Chris Bowman said that on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at approximately 12:32 PM, a call came into Alexander County 911 in reference to a shooting at a residence on Spring Pointe Drive in the Stony Point community of Alexander County. Officers arrived on scene and found a white male laying outside near the residence with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest area. The prostrate man was pronounced deceased at the scene by Alexander County EMS.

Deputies found Joshua Lee Branch, W/M, age 39, of Stony Point at the scene of the shooting. Branch was detained and transported to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, where he was charged with Murder. Branch was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center.

The investigation is continuing.

The name of the deceased man has not yet been released.