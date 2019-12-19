Suma Louelle Fox Lambert, 78, of Troutman, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Autumn Care Skilled Nursing facility of Statesville, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on March 7, 1941, in Alexander County, to the late James Robert Fox and Annie Belle (Sherrill) Fox in Stony Point.

Suma was a retired sewing factory worker, a devout Christian, and loved to go to church and worship and sing gospel music and hymns. She enjoyed sharing the Word of God. She loved her family, and spending time with them, more than anything. Suma had a unique sense of humor, and she always saw the good in people and would give the shirt off her back to help them or anyone in need.

In addition to her parents, Suma was preceded in death by two sisters, Daisy Fox Joyce and Vernice Fox Heafner; and brother, John Dallas Fox.

Those left to cherish her memories include her three children, Danny L. Pope, Debbie Pope Bennett (Clarence), and Darren B. Pope (Cheryl); two sisters, Mabel Fox Waugh (Lentz) and Pearlie Mae Fox Kerley; a step-son, Rev. Connor Lambert of Troutman Church of God where she attended services; and her five cats that she so dearly loved, Tiger, Goldie, Precious, Cindy, and Taffy.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, December 23, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Connor Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in the Hiddenite Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Condolences to the family can be sent online at www.adamsfunerals.com.

