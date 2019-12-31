James William Little, 69, of Taylorsville, passed away at Catawba Medical Center in Hickory on December 31, 2019.

Born on November 6, 1950 to the late John Dallas “JD” and Lucy Richey Little, James was a member of Antioch Baptist Church and worked in furniture most of his life. He was loved by his family and his grandchildren that brought him great joy. He enjoyed anything on the tractor and being outdoors; mowing, gardening, and farming.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his first wife, Brenda Smith; four brothers: twin infants, Jerry and Larry Little; and a sister, Linda Riley.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 16 years, Deborah Arlene Simmons; three sons, Phillip Little (Ginny), Dallas Little, and Anthony Little (Lauren); stepdaughter, Karen Howard (Todd); two sisters, Phyllis Shuping and Lorene Reid (Tom); six grandchildren, Sophia Little, Sage, Malea and Izzy Little, and Brennen and Tyna Little; and two step-grandchildren, Tyeson and Cole Rogers.

Visitation for James will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Alexander Funeral Service from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Antioch Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Mark Morris and Rev. Gary Jennings will be officiating the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Antioch Baptist Church, 580 Antioch Church Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681, regarding memo Harry’s Hands or Puppet Ministry.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

