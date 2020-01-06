New principal named at EAMS

Effective Jan. 21, 2020, Mrs. Kristie Love will serve as the principal at East Alexander Middle School, according to a press release from Alexander County Schools. Mrs. Love currently serves as the assistant principal at East Iredell Elementary School.

“I am so happy to be a part of the East Alexander family! I will work hard to build a strong positive learning environment. I believe all students can learn and will work with the staff to instill a positive growth mindset. Together we are Falcons flying to Success…One School, One Goal,” stated Mrs. Love.

Prior to her current position, Mrs. Love served as the assistant principal at West Iredell Middle School. “Both of the schools (East Iredell Elementary and West Iredell Middle School) where Mrs. Love has worked most recently are similar demographically to East Alexander Middle School. She understands the needs of at-risk children while supporting academic growth,” stated Associate Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Curry.

“Mrs. Love has a strong background in curriculum and instruction, as well as all things management, having served as a discipline, testing, and transportation coordinator,” continued Dr. Curry. She was also an 8th-grade science teacher, blended learning coach, and instructional facilitator earlier in her career. Mrs. Love earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Appalachian State University and her master’s degree in administration from Gardner-Webb University.

Mrs. Love and her husband, Chris, have two children. Their son, Dillon, is 21 and a Senior at Furman University. Their daughter, Maddie, is 19 and a freshman at the University of South Carolina. Mrs. Love enjoys spending time hiking, walking her dog (a 2-year-old Goldendoodle), and exercising. She is also an avid sports fan and especially loves attending college baseball and football games. She has a strong passion for children and helping them realize their potential to be successful.