Two men face drug charges after traffic stop

Two men face drug charges after officers stopped of a suspicious vehicle in the Ellendale area.

On Monday, January 6, 2020, at approximately 7:30 a.m., Alexander County Communications received a call in reference to a suspicious vehicle on Friendship Church Road in the Wittenburg Community of Alexander County. Deputies B. Caudle, C. Weitzel, and J. Barnes responded to the area, and located the vehicle short time later at the intersection of US 64 and Church Road.

Caudle and Barnes followed the vehicle and stopped it near the intersection of US 64 and Herman Road. As they attempted to make contact with the vehicle, Deputy Weitzel noticed that a passenger was attempting to hide drug paraphernalia, a pipe. Two individuals were taken into custody as a result of this traffic stop.

John Paul Hammer, W/M, age 46 of Taylorsville was charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and Misdemeanor Possession of a Controlled Substance. Hammer was placed under a $3,500 secured bond and was given a first appearance date of January 13, 2020, in Alexander County District Court.

Todd Lee Hefner, W/M, age 53 of Taylorsville was charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Hefner was placed under a $3,500 secured bond and was given a first appearance date of January 13, 2020, in Alexander County District Court.