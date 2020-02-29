Travis Alan Hamby, 31, of Bobby Godfrey Lane, Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Lenoir Health Care.

Travis was born January 16, 1989, in Catawba County, the son of Ronald Alan Hamby and Faye Pennell Hamby of Taylorsville.

He was a Notary Public and was a whiz on computers. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church. He always had a smile on his face. He loved his Panthers and he dearly loved his family, especially his pets, Ozzie and Igor.

In addition to his parents, those left to cherish and honor his memory include a sister, Amber Hamby of the Bethlehem Community; half-sisters, Amy Childers Connelly and husband Taye of Granite Falls, and Tammy Hamby Maxwell and husband Lonnie of Lenoir; half-brother, Ronnie Wayne Hamby and wife Karen of Hickory; niece and nephew, Cassie and Carson; very special friend, Patricia Patignano; and numerous other relatives and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Victory Baptist Church. Rev. Philip Coffey and Rev. Dave Ross will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Pallbearers include: Bradley Hamby, Joey Hamby, Chase Adams , Cole Carrigan, Andrew West, and Mitchell Bowman.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital.

