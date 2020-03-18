Community meeting cancelled for proposed Courthouse Park

Alexander County Commissioners are moving forward with a plan to develop “Courthouse Park,” located in downtown Taylorsville between the Alexander County Courthouse and the Alexander County Services Center. A public input meeting to provide more information and to get feedback has been cancelled and will be held at a later date.

This proposed park will include two major attractions: an outdoor stage and a splash pad. With the outdoor stage, a regular schedule of concerts and cultural events can be planned. The splash pad will be a continual draw during warmer months. As a safer alternative to pools or lake activities, the splash pad will become a central gathering place for families.

Other park amenities will include a playground, picnic shelter, various outdoor seating, and grassed game courts. A trellis will provide swings near the playground area. The park will feature ADA walkways, decorative lighting, and a new tree canopy will provide shaded areas for the installation of benches and rest areas. Additionally, the proposed park will include a “Charters of Freedom” monument funded by Foundation Forward, Inc.

Alexander County Commissioners are applying for a North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) grant to help with funding the construction phase of this project. It is anticipated that county government will spend approximately $450,000 as the county share of the construction costs. In addition to possible PARTF grant funds, the Taylorsville Rotary Club has been raising funds which will be applied to construction of the “Taylorsville Rotary Stage.” The Town of Taylorsville may also participate in the operating cost of the park by providing an incentive for water and wastewater services to the county.

“The partnerships involved in this project are a great example of the possibilities that arise when we work together to make improvements,” said Commission Chairman Ryan Mayberry. “This project will provide additional cultural and recreational opportunities for all citizens and will be one of the primary draws that brings people to downtown Taylorsville. I foresee many great events taking place at the park and especially look forward to the performances on the Rotary Stage.”

Design services are provided by McGill Associates. McGill’s team is known locally for designing the two phases of Rocky Face Mountain Recreational Area.

“Courthouse Park will be another tremendous asset for Alexander County,” said McGill’s Director of Land Planning and Recreation Mike Norris. “We have worked to maximize the space to provide a balanced and sustainable design that will create an exceptional park for future generations.”

The Alexander County Economic Development Corporation is providing grant administration for the project.

“There is a very clear link between greenspace development and economic development,” said EDC Director David Icenhour. “This park will have long reaching and recreational and economic benefits for both the county and town.”

For more information about the March 23 public input meeting, contact Icenhour at 828-632-1161.